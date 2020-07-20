COVID-19 : 302 new cases identified in district

NASHIK :

Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spiking of Corona virus cases. A total of 302 new patients have turned positive in past 24 hours on Monday. With this, the pandemic tally of the district has swelled to 9,721. On the other, 658 new suspects have been admitted. As eight patients including five from city have succumbed to the disease, the death toll has pushed to 398.

Of the total reports received on Monday, 193 patients have tested positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has gone up to 5,918. Of the total positive patients, patients are from New Nashik, Hirawadi, Peth Road, Dindori Naka, Satpur, Ramwadi, Old Nashik, Jail Road, Ashok Nagar, Nashik Road, Panchavati, Indiranagar and Wadala Road areas.

On the other, 102 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has climbed up to 2,443. They are from Yeola, Sinnar, Surgana, Nandur Khurd, Ranmala, Vani, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Ravalgaon, Umrale, Igatpuri, Nandgaon, Trimbakeshwar, Bhagur, Ghoti and Deolali Camp, while seven new patients have turned positive in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has reached 1,204.

The number of non-native patients stands at 179.

As 239 patients in district have won battle against Covid-19, the number of those recovered has increased to 6,590.

On the other, number of suspect patients is rising. A total of 658 new suspect patients have been admitted on Monday. Among them, 246 are from city, seven from district civil hospital, 286 from rural parts of the district, 14 from Malegaon, two from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital and 103 are under home quarantine.

Of the total 35,332 swab samples which have been tested in the district so far, 24,867 have been tested negative, while 9,721 have been turned positive. Currently, district has 2,703 active cases.