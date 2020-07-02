COVID-19 : 1618 beds available for patient

NASHIK :

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has so far acquired over 3,000 beds to treat Covid-19 patients. Of them, 1618 beds have been available till Thursday.

The number of Coronavirus cases is rising fast in district and city. NMC has made available a total of 1220 beds at its seven Covid Care Centres.

It has also arranged 3003 beds for infected. Of the total 354 beds in intensive care units of hospitals, 135 are still available.

Arrangement of more 31 and 300 beds in Dr Zakir Hussain hosplital and new building of Bytco hospital has been made.