Covid-19: 1,419 new cases added in district

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases.</p>.<p>As 1,419 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Wednesday, the pandemic tally has crossed the 47,000 mark and has jumped to 47,744. On the other 562 patients in district got cured of Covid-19. With this the number of those recovered has increased to 37,639.</p><p>Of the total reports received, 972 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has moved up to 32,893.</p><p>On the other, 413 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has climbed to 11,628, while 34 new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon.</p><p>With this the pandemic tally here has gone up to 2,977. On the other, the number of non-native patients stands at 246.</p><p>As 18 patients including nine from Nashik city have succumbed to viral disease, the death toll has increased to 991.</p>