Covid-19 : 1,317 new cases added in district

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. As 1,317 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Monday, the pandemic tally has surged to 54,833.</p>.<p>On the other 1,580 patients in district have got cured of Covid-19. With this the number of those recovered has gone up to 43,214.</p><p>Of the total reports received, 876 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has moved up to 37,597.</p><p>On the other, 373 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has climbed to 13,748, while 48 new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon.</p><p>With this the pandemic tally here has increased to 3,206. On the other, the number of non-native patients has moved up to 282.</p><p>As nine patients including five from Nashik city have succumbed, the death toll has increased to 1,073.</p>