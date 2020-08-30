Covid-19 : 1,170 new cases added in district

As 1170 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Sunday, the pandemic tally has surged to 36,490. On the other 534 patients in district have won battle against Covid-19. With this the number of those recovered has increased to 28,512.

Of the total reports received, 797 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has jumped to 24,408.

On the other, 330 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has gone up to 8,964, while 42 new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon.

With this the pandemic tally here has risen to 2,509. On the other, the number of non-native patients has increased to 212.

As six patients including one from Nashik city have died, the death toll has increased to 862.

On the other, number of suspect patients is rising. A total of 995 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours.

Among them, 802 are from city, two from district civil hospital, 136 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, 34 from Malegaon and 21 from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.