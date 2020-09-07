Covid-19 : 1,149 new cases added

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong></p><p>Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases.</p><p>As 1,149 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Monday, the pandemic tally has surged to 44,839.</p>.<p>On the other 1086 patients in district have got cured of Covid-19. With this the number of those recovered has risen to 36,152.</p><p>Of the total reports received, 734 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has moved up to 30,787.</p><p>On the other, 343 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has climbed to 10,905, while 72 new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has gone up to 2,903. On the other, the number of non-native patients stands at 244.</p><p>As 20 patients including 12 from Nashik city have died, the death toll has increased 953.</p><p>On the other, number of suspect patients is rising. A total of 1,570 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours.</p><p>Among them, 1,217 are from city, six from district civil hospital, 279 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, 46 from Malegaon and 22 from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.</p>