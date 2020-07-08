Covid-19: 110 new cases added in district, tally surges to 5,773

Nashik: Nashik city and other parts of district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. A total of 110 new patients have tested positive in the past 24 hours on Tuesday. Of them 96 are from Nashik city, while 13 are from rural parts of the district. With this the pandemic tally of the district has swelled to 5,773. As nine patients including six from the city have succumbed to the disease, the death toll has increased to 293.

Of the total reports received on Tuesday, 96 patients have tested positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has surged to 3,235. Of the total positive patients, 31 patients are from Gulabwadi, Gosaviwadi and Jai Bhavani Road areas in Nashik Road and Dasak in Jail Road, four from Hirawadi, seven from Peth Road and others are from Old Nashik and Panchavati areas.

On the other, 13 patients from rural parts of the district have tested positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has climbed to 1,305. They are from Manmad, Satana, Igatpuri, Ghoti Sinnar and Ojhar, while pandemic tally in Malegaon stands at 1,097. The number of non-native patients has risen to 136.

As 176 patients have got cured of Covid-19 in past 24 hours, the number of those recovered has risen to 3,336.

A total of 619 new suspect patients have been admitted on Tuesday. Among them, 346 are from city, 16 from district civil hospital, 236 from rural parts of the district, 10 from Malegaon and 11 from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.

Of the total 25,116 swab samples which have been tested in the district so far, 18,539 have been tested negative, while 5,773 have been turned positive. Currently, district has 2,075 active cases.