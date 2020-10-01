Covid: 1,108 new cases added in district

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. A total of 1,108 new patients have been turned positive in the district in past 24 hours on Thursday. With this the pandemic tally in district has surged to 76,984.</p>.<p>As 21 patients, including 15 from rural parts, have died the death toll has increased to 1,391. On the other, 801 patients have got cured of Corona in past 24 hours. With this the number of those recovered has reached 67,192.</p><p>Of the total reports received, 647 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has gone up to 52,119.</p><p>On the other, 423 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has climbed to 20,593, while 25 new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has moved up to 3,761. On the other, the number of non-native patients has also increased to 511.</p><p>On the other, the number of suspect patients is rising. A total of 1,985 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours. Among them, 1,774 are from city, six from district civil hospital, 173 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, 13 from Malegaon and 19 are from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.</p>