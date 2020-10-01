Covid: 1,108 new cases added in district
Tally surges to 76,984

Jitendra Sapkale

NASHIK :

Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. A total of 1,108 new patients have been turned positive in the district in past 24 hours ...

