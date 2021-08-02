Court to resume functioning from today

Nashik: Court proceedings in Nashik District and Sessions Court will resume from today (August 2). This has been a great relief to the lawyers and parties who have been waiting for full time proceeding for the last one and a half years.



The court proceedings had been affected since March last year. Hearings were held only in necessary cases. Lawsuits are pending on a large scale. The lawyers' income was greatly affected. Many lawyers had to engage in farming in rural areas.



Many who were awaiting justice had to bear the brunt of the ban. It is a great relief that the state government has now allowed courts to be set up in all the districts of the state except eleven courts in compliance with the Corona rules.



Adv Nitin Thakre, president of the Bar Association, Adv Avinash Bhide, a member of the Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council, and Jayant Jaybhave, a senior lawyer, have welcomed the decision.



In the meantime, the Bombay High Court has decided to resume partial physical hearing of cases from August 2, in view of the improving Covid-19

situation in Maharashtra. The HC has also decided to take steps to implement a hybrid system for functioning of the courts in the state.