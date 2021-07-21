Court starts functioning in virtual mode

NASHIK: The district civil court started functioning virtually from Tuesday. The functioning was stalled for some time due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Joint civil judge, senior grade II, Nashik started handling civil claims through a virtual mode from Tuesday. As per the directions of the Mumbai High Court, the district judge of Nashik and the e-committee have made available online links through virtual media for proceedings in any urgent case in the Nashik district.

Accordingly, senior lawyer Anil Ramchandra Deshpande made a lengthy argument in a virtual manner on an application in a suit from his home. This is the first time in Nashik district that a senior lawyer argued through virtual mode. From now on, it will be very convenient for senior lawyers to make an argument in various claims from their offices at home.

This will make it easier for the parties to get justice in urgent cases. The lawyers have expected that the court will start functioning in the same manner. Senior lawyer A R Deshpande was assisted by his assistant lawyers Prashant Joshi, Pritish Kansara and Vikram Salve. This will help in saving the time of citizens and lawyers.