Court slaps Rs 38K fine on 71 offenders

Nashik: The local court has slapped Rs 38000 fine on as many as 71 offenders who did not follow the safety rules during the Corona period The court has imposed fine of Rs 400 and Rs 600 each under different offences.



It is found that many citizens are not following the safety rules even though the district administration has issued orders as per the instructions of the health department.



The court has imposed penalties on citizens who walk around without wearing masks, flout social distancing rules, crowd unnecessarily in public places and spitting on the streets. The court had issued summons to 71 citizens and recovered a fine of Rs 38,000.



The use of masks has been made mandatory so as to break the Corona chain. Meanwhile, the police observed that the rules of social distancing, not crowding at public places and spitting on the streets were being violated by the unruly citizens. These citizens have been prosecuted under the Disaster Act.



The court fined 71 citizens for Rs 600, Rs 400 and Rs 200 each under different offences. The court has imposed Rs 29,400 fine on a total of 51 people for violating the Maharashtra Police Act while the remaining 20 offenders were penalised for Rs 8,600.



The rule violators were produced in the court of additional chief magistrate T N Qadri, H U Joshi, first class judicial magistrate A N Sarakh, S K Dugavkar, P N Awale, S K Dhekale and K Gawande.



