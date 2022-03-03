Court parking now at Chhatrapati Shivaji stadium

NASHIK: Due to the construction of a new building of Nashik District and Sessions Court, the open space of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Stadium has been allotted for parking on an ad hoc basis. It will now be implemented as the Zilla Parishad has given its consent in this regard a few days ago.

Four-wheeler vehicles of all the lawyers will be parked in the stadium. It is allowed from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Nashik Bar Council has instructed the advocates to follow the discipline and line up their vehicles in a queue. As per the demand made by Nashik Bar Council, Zilla Parishad has signed an agreement for eleven months.

The ZP will charge a fixed fare for this. Earlier, the Bar Council had demanded that the land should be free of cost. However, parking has been allowed in a recent meeting of the Zilla Parishad with specific charges. The move will help ease the traffic jam in the court premises. Lawyers’ vehicles will be parked in the stadium area. “The vehicles should be lined up so that maximum number of vehicles can be parked,” appealed Adv. Nitin Thakare.