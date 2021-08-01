Court gives big relief to hospitals

Nashik: The High Court has given a big relief to the hospitals in Nashik, stating that even though the Municipal Corporation has the right to seek information during the pandemic, it does not have the right to work outside the grid of law and further work should be done within the framework of the law.



The hospitals had approached the high court against illegal notices to submit the documents within three days, without giving any concrete reason. At this time, in the first hearing, the period of three days was extended and the period of 15 days was given to the hospitals.



Although the case ended with the submission of documents, the court expressed displeasure over the management of the corporation and said that any further work should be done in a legal manner. Last month, the corporation, without giving any reason, issued notices to 51 hospitals asking them to submit the bills and other documents of all Covid patients admitted in March, April and May within three days.



Asked why the hospital had asked for the same again after submitting all the information and bills from time to time, some hospitals had asked for the information for re-verification of beds and patient numbers, saying that they had served a final notice within 3 days. As this role of the administration is illegal and unjust, as many as eight hospitals had challenged the notice submitted to the high court.



Considering the seriousness of the matter, the high court, while hearing the case on fast track, has cast doubt on the legal functioning of the civic body. Therefore, the notice given by the corporation has come to an end as it has been instructed to the hospitals to work as per the rules. Adv Tushar Sonawane, on behalf of the hospitals, argued that justice has been done to their patients.



Standing firmly against injustice, eight hospitals in the city have brought the corporation to its knees and unjust management. The overuse of law and authority is tantamount to abuse, and it is not in the interest of the people of Nashik to intimidate and harass private doctors and hospitals who have come to the aid of patients facing the Covid pandemic instead of cooperating, officials from private hospitals said adding that they were ready to serve people in this pandemic.

