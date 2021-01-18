Counting of votes today

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The fate of as many as 11,056 candidates for a total of 4,229 seats in 565 gram panchayats in the district will be decided today with the counting of votes amid tight police security. A heavy voter turnout of 80.36 per cent was recorded in polling conducted for a total of 565 panchayats in the district on Friday. </p>.<p>Out of the total 10,95,134 electorates, 8,80,062 voters had exercised their right to franchise. Voters turned out in large numbers to exercise their right to vote. The voting process was disrupted at one or two places due to a technical glitch. Barring these places, the voting process held smoothly. The poll panel canceled the election process earlier this week in Umrane and Khondamali gram panchayats in Nashik and Nandurbar districts, respectively, after it received evidence of auctioning of posts of sarpanchs and other members.</p>