Counselling, facilitation centre for migrated workers

NASHIK :

A counseling and facilitation centre has been set up in deputy labour commissioner’s office at Udyog Bhavan in district.

A new committee has been formed under deputy labour commissioner of Nashik division Gulabrao Dabhade. During hearing over a petition, Supreme Court ordered government to collect those who want to return to their homes. Accordingly, labour welfare ministry has started to collect information division wise.

Those temporary workers who want to return to their homes should submit applications on the website. Following verification, their applications will be approved and arrangement to send them to their native places will be made then, informed Dabhade.