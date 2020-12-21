Corporators slam NMC officials, employees

Nashik: Corporators expressed their strong disappointment and slammed the style of working of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) officials and employees in a meeting of Satpur divisional ward committee. They complained that there is delay in doing development works.

The meeting was chaired by the ward committee chairperson Ravindra Dhivre. Earlier, condolances were paid to municipal worker Moin Khan and Chhababai Morade, the mother-in-law of corporator Suvarna Morade.

The corporators in the meeting expressed their disappointment as issue of sanitary workers they raised in last meeting was not addressed. It was also complained that insecticides is sprayed once a month and demanded to cancel the contract of fogging.

Corporators also expressed their disappointment over inaction against stray dogs and pigs inn the area. When the chairperson contacted the concerned official over phone, he informed that as there is additional workload on him. He also informed that NMC acted against 134 stray dogs in last five months and added that dogs are being released after their sterlisation.