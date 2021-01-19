Corporators must unite for their rights: NP

NASHIK : The establishment of Nagarsevak Parishad (NP) is for the objective of safeguarding the interest and rights of corporators, councillors working in municipal councils and municipal corporations who have to fall prey to bureaucracy and red-tapism while addressing public issues.

It is for this reason that the Nagarsevak Parishad, Maharashtra has been formed. Kailas Gore-Patil, the state secretary of the organisation, stated that the purpose behind this is to unite the corporators from all the divisions of the state.

Gore-Patil was speaking on the occasion of orientation and guidance programme for the past-present corporators, organised by corporator Dinkar Patil, Vice President of Maharashtra State Nagarsevak Parishad. State working president Sanju Wade, state committee president Abhay Shelke-Patil, Pune district president Kiran Gujar, Nashik district president Sunil Gaikwad, newly appointed district general secretary Salim Sheikh, women district president Pushpa Avhad and Chandwad council president Bhushan Kasliwali were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Kiran Gujar underlined that corporators need to have knowledge of law. He clarified that due to which issue or letter the corporators can get funds from government; if the officials are refusing, they need to know what law they need to state.

Speaking further, Gore-Patil targeted the working of the bureaucrats. Officials do not do the work suggested by the corporators, he alleged. The corporator, who has been elected for the last several terms, is still facing problems of sewage, blocked drainage, roads, water and electricity.

Gore also appealed to strengthen the organisation by giving time, intellectual support and money to the organisation, Patil said. State Vice President Dinkar Patil, the organiser of the state level meet, said that the work of the Parishad was taken up with dedication as the corporators were not being provided facilities.

Toll waiver should be given to the corporators who are public servants of the people, immediate pass should be made available after visiting the ministry and there should be a council building for the corporators in Mumbai. Patil also demanded that the government should start a pension for the corporators.

State Working President Wade said that if the corporators unite, it will definitely benefit them in the future. Many councilors still do not know what their jobs are. He said that the corporators will get information about their rights and responsibilities after joining the organisation.

State committee member Shelke-Patil said that the officers are not sanctioning the civic work of the corporators on time who are working 24 hours in the ward. He appealed to strengthen the organisation for this. Salim Sheikh, the newly elected district general secretary of the Parishad said that the association can be made up of government officials, lawyers, engineers, government employees etc.

Then why there is no association of corporators? Saying that the corporators should unite and come forward for this. We have seen corporaters becoming MLAs and MPs, hence the importance of corporators cannot be negligible.