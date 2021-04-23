Corporator sets up Covid Centre

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Former divisional ward committee chairperson and corporator Vishal Sangamnere has set up a Covid Center at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj sports complex in Narayan Bapu Chowk, Jail Road, Nashik Road for those patients who are suffering from mild symptoms. As the administration has not yet made the doctors and health employees available, the start of this centre has been delayed. </p>.<p>For this, a follow up is being on with the Municipal Corporation, Sangamnere informed. The number of Covid patients in the Jail Road area has increased rapidly. Over 100 citizens visiting the testing centre in Jail Road daily. There are no beds available in Bytco hospital. Taking note of this, Sangamnere, in collaboration with Raj Rathod, director, Rajarajeshwari mangal karyalaya, has set up the Covid Centre, where Beds and other facilities have been set up there.</p><p>All the treatment facilities will be provided to 100 Covid patients. Those patients who have mild symptoms and have been asked to be isolated can also stay here. The Center will be a great relief to the patients who have to travel all over the city for beds. Vishal Sangamnere said, “Considering the rising number of Cvid patients and their rush for treatment, I took the initiative to start this Covid Center at my own cost. Raj Rathore responded immediately. The Centre will be opened in service soon.</p>