Corporator Gurmeet Bagga resigns

NASHIK: Independent Corporator Gurmit Bagga yesterday tendered his resignation to Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav. Bagga’s sudden resignation from the post of a Corporator has created a stir in the political circle of Nashik as municipal elections are round the corner and such political developments are raising eyebrows of many stalwarts. The post of Congress city president in Nashik has been vacant for the last several months. There is a strong possibility that Bagga will be appointed to the post.

Therefore, while the Sena, NCP and BJP are preparing for the forthcoming municipal election, if the Congress, which is no longer a noticeable political existence in the city, gets a new city president in the form of Gurmeet Bagga, who is a popular public figure, an orator and outspoken leader having a grip on city’s politics due to his clean image and firebrand role in raising civic issues on public platform, political equations may change creating hopes for Congress party to win NMC polls.