Corporation’s app for water bills

NASHIK: The water department has developed a special app in the service of Nashik residents to get maximum revenue by overcoming the impact of Corona on recovery in two years and insufficient manpower. However, so far only 8 to 10 people have used this app and sent their water meter readings, so there is a lot of laziness among the citizens about using this app.

Despite various efforts made by Nashik Municipal Corporation, the water bill is not being recovered as it should be. However, due to non-payment of regular water bills by all, the arrears have gone into crores of rupees. Municipal Corporation has now created a special app and through this app, the water bill will come directly on mobile.

Through this app, citizens will be able to calculate the bill by taking their water meter reading, and citizens will receive the bill through WhatsApp and e-mail. Water is supplied to households in the city through the Municipal Corporation. For this, 2.12 lakh tap connections have been provided. Household water connection holders are required to pay water bills every two months and commercial pipe connection holders every four months.

At present, the water department needs 350 employees but only 96 employees are involved in bill distribution. Some customers have not been able to get their water bills for five to seven years. Due to insufficient staff, it is not possible to pay the water bill at least twice a year, i.e. between April to October, and October to March. An employee can spend an average of 27 bills a day as it takes a long time to pay the bill by going to the house of the concerned customer and registering the meter, then taking the data to the Municipal Corporation and then going back to the customer to pay the bill.