Corporation clears up pruned branches

NASHIK: To prevent any unfortunate accident during the rainy season, the election distribution company picked up tree pruning in the city’s eastern part.

This step will prevent any unfortunate accident in future and help save hundreds of lives. However, the pruned branches and residue need to be cleaned to avoid inconvenience to others.

The electricity distribution initiated tree pruning in the city’s eastern part and completed it in time. However, it didn’t clear the pruned branches and residue left on the road. Therefore, Nashik Municipal Corporation cleared the roads’ residue and filled 30 trucks with residue. In return, NMC will get Rs 18.5 lakh from the power distribution company, and the corporation has also sent a letter to the power distribution company in this regard.

Tree branches should not fall on power lines as they might cause accidents. Therefore, the department initiated tree pruning.

If any citizen needs to conduct tree pruning in their area, they need to take permission from the corporation.

MSEDCL has pruned tree branches in all the six divisions of the corporation that would’ve proved dangerous in the rainy season. They hired a contractor for the same.

The contractor did the pruning but threw the pruned branches on the road. Therefore, all these branches were picked up by the corporation. In fact, it was the responsibility of the distribution company to take these branches to the corporation’s fertilizer project, but they did not fulfil this responsibility. Therefore, the corporation’s solid waste department completed its work.

Therefore, the director of this department, Dr Awesh Palod, has sent a notice to MSEDCL directing them to pay Rs 18.5 lakh as charges for clearing the residue. Some places in the city are still being identified, and charges will still be levied accordingly, Palod said.