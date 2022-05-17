Deshdoot Times

Three recover; two cases in Nashik rural

Sandip Chavan

NASHIK: As per the report released by Dr. Anant Pawar, District Nodal Officer, Civil Hospital, two cases detected in Nashik rural yesterday, while three patients recovered. The total number of positive cases in the district rose to 4,76081. The number of deaths has remained unchanged in the district.

Considering of yesterday’s figures, two active cases were recorded in Nashik rural. While in Nashik city, Malegaon municipal limits and out of the district no cases were detected. Currently, the recovery rate of NMC stands at 98.49%, Nashik Rural 97.57% and MMC 97.36%.

