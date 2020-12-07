Corona recovery rate improves to 96%

NASHIK: Following implementation of various measures to contain Corona spread, the patient recovery rate in Nashik city has improved to 96%.Around 65,056 of the total 67,781 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far, making it the best recovery rate since the pandemic began.

Currently good results are being seen in city after Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had increased antigen and RT-PCR tests to curb Corona spread, detection of patients by 20 mobile dispensary vans under Mission Zero, start of fever clinics and My Family, My Responsibility campaign. The daily count in NMC limit has now lowered to 150-269.

The positive results of the measures being conducted by NMC for the last two months are now being seen. The daily count in July was over 200. Thereafter the count had reached 400-500 in August. Thereafter it was 886 in September.

It had had then lowered remarkably in October. The count had dropped to 100-150.

