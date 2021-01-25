coriander prices shoot up

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The price of coriander, one of the most affordable green leafy vegetables, has skyrocketed. A bunch of coriander that was being sold at Rs 700-800 two days ago; fetched Rs 2000-2500 on Sunday. The prices of coriander improved due to low supply. However, farmers expressed their disappointment over the falling prices of fenugreek. </p>.<p>The standing crops, including vegetables in the district, got hit hard after unseasonal rains in the first-second weeks of January. Nashik agriculture produce market committee is witnessing a low supply of fenugreek, coriander, shepu, onion, and other vegetables for the last few days. </p><p>This led to an improvement in vegetable prices. Traders informed that the coriander received a good price due to low supply. The coriander producing farmers were happy as it fetched a good price on Sunday. On the other fenugreek prices per bunch were around Rs 200-500 last week. </p><p>Though the prices have improved this week, farmers are not happy. They have stated that current prices are not enough to meet the production cost. Fenugreek received a price of Rs 1000-1200 on Sunday. Looking at the current vegetable prices, farmers are demanding to provide minimum support prices for the vegetables also.</p>