Cops to keep a keen eye on social media

SP Sachin Patil said that in the coming period, besides Dr Ambedkar Jayanti, which is being celebrated on Thursday, Hanuman Jayanti, Good Friday, Chaitra Navratri celebrations at Saptashrungi Gad and Eid festivals fall in the first week of May. During this time, 40 police station-wise security has been deployed in Nashik rural district to maintain law and order.

As per the guidelines, 02 Additional Superintendents of Police, 06 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 31 Police Inspectors, 128 PSIs , 1263 police officers and 900 home guards have been deployed apart from 02 SRPF. company, 02 striking force and 05 RCP / QRT platoons..

In Malegaon, Manmad, Yeola and Igatpuri cities of the district, additional arrangements have been made as Dr Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations are being held on a large scale.

As Chaitra Pournima Yatra festival is being held at Saptashrungi fort, Ardhashakti Peeth of Maharashtra, about 10 to 15 lakh devotees are coming for darshan. Police Inspector K Pouni, 125 Police Officers, 01 RCP Platoon.

Attempts to create social, religious, or racial divisions on WhatsApp or other social media groups will result in criminal charges being filed against the person concerned as well as the group admin. Everyone should be careful about this and care should be taken that no one posts offensive messages, videos, posts, photos, social media status, Patil warned.

The rural police force has appealed to the citizens to observe all the upcoming festivals in peace and harmony. SP Sachin Patil also appealed to people to contact the local police station immediately if they find any objectionable text on social media.