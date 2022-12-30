Cops recover fake play currency

Some citizens who were present at the spot saw that there was a bundle of notes in the Swift D’zire car and they informed Ambad police about this. The Ambad police then seized the car.

However, as the information about crores of cash found in a four-wheeler went viral on social media, there was excitement among the locals. When the police opened the said money bag, it was found that it contained notes meant for children to play with and ‘Children’s Bank of India’ was mentioned on it.

The police registered a case of an accident in this regard. Assistant police inspector Ganesh Shinde is conducting a further probe into this matter.