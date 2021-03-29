Deshdoot Times

Cops raid hookah party; 38 held

Cops raid hookah party; 38 held
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
raid
Disaster Management Act
Hookah party
Police officials
Epidemic Act
Cigrattes and other tobacco products act
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com