Cops raid hookah party; 38 held

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The police, led by the district superintendent of police Sachin Patil, raided a hookah party and arrested 38 persons, including a corporator’s son. The party was organised at Elaka resort near Gangapur dam. Police filed a case against resort owner Gaurav Madhukar Maule. </p>.<p>Cases have also been registered against 17 for organising the party, while the cases have been filed against 38 under provisions of the IPC, Epidemic Act, Disaster Control Act, and Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA). After receiving input, district superintendent police Patil immediately ordered the police headquarter, taluka police station, and local crime branch to raid the resort. Police raided the resort around 2 am on Sunday. </p><p>A total of 38 persons have been taken into custody from there, while goods worth Rs 2 lakh have been seized. The Covid-19 patients are rising in the city and the district for the past few days. District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal recently issued an ultimatum of eight days. However, it is observed that citizens are not paying heed to this and are organising parties at hotels outside the city.</p>