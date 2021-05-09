Coordination helping Remdesivir,oxygen supply in rural areas: Mandhare

Nashik : The coordination among all the departments is helping to ensure the smooth supply of the required amount of Remdesivir and medical oxygen in the rural areas, stated by District Collector Suraj Mandhare.

“With proper planning, efforts are being made to ensure timely treatment to all the meedy,” he said. Mandhare took stock of the current situation during his visit to District General Hospital, Nashik, Deola and Satana tehsils.

Additional District Collector of Malegaon Dhananjay Nikam, Sub-Divisional Officer of Chandwad C S Deshmukh, Satana Sub-Divisional Officer Vijaykumar Bhangre, District General Hospital Nashik District Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat, Medical Officer Dr Anant Pawar and other concerned officials were present.

While inspecting the District General Hospital, District Collector Mandhare said, planning should be done for proper and smooth supply of oxygen through 20 KL oxygen tank in general hospital. It should also be noted that ventilators, oxygen concentrators and planned oxygen generation plants at government covid hospitals in the district should be operational as soon as possible, he said.

Similarly, 150 beds should be planned in a general hospital for patients in rural areas The Public Works Department should take necessary action to repair the buildings immediately. The fire audit work of the district general hospital has been completed and its proposal has sent to the Director of Health Services, he revealed.

This should be followed up and at least the essentials should be met by the local Public Works Department’s electricity department within the next two days. Such instructions were given by the District Collector to the District Civil Surgeon.

Fire mock drill should be kept in the district general hospital in the next two days, he instructed. After inspecting the District General Hospital, the Collector visited Deola and Satana talukas and took stock of the current situation.

All medical officers and doctors should ensure that Remdesivir injections are used with proper care only for the needy patients. Mandhare has also instructed the sub-divisional officers and tehsildars to control the use of oxygen and Remdesivir injections with due care.