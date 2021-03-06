Consumers should avail the benefit of e-grape festival: MP Godse

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: As the grapes in Nashik district could not be exported to Europe last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak, grape growers are facing a financial crunch. Greenfield Grow Services and Girnare-based farmer group Aapla Mala have started an e-grape festival to make export quality grapes at the doorstep of consumers through the concept of farmers to consumers by Uddhav Thackeray. </p>.<p>Consumers from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan should avail the benefit of the festival, urged MP Hemant Godse on Friday while addressing a media briefing. He inaugurated the egrape festival in the Aringale farm owned by Changdev Aringale and Vaibhav Aringale in the Nashik Road area. Consumers in the state will get fresh and quality grapes through the app. Consumers should use the app and avail the benefit of the festival, MP Godse also urged. He also hoped that other farmer groups should also form the groups this way to reach their grapes to the consumers.</p>