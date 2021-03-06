Deshdoot Times

Consumers should avail the benefit of e-grape festival: MP Godse

Consumers should avail the benefit of e-grape festival: MP Godse
Sandip Chavan
Nashik
MP Hemant Godse
COVID-19
e-grape festival
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com