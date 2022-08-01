Consumers benefit from modern technology

NASHIK: Due to modern technology, various things are available to benefit consumers. However, they need to be careful as with advancements in technology, the ratio of cyber crimes, thefts, and scams is also rising.Experts opined in the guidance camp organised by Bahudeshiya Grahak Jagran Prabodhini (Multipurpose citizen awareness association). The programme was organised on Sunday at Niramay Jyeshtha Citizen Sangh’s meeting hall at DGP Nagar.
Bapusaheb Kulkarni, society’s president, chaired the event. Right to information trainer Prashant Deshmukh, retired electricity distribution officer Jadhav, and Adv Keshavrao Shelke guided the consumers at the camp.
Prabidhini president Sampatrao Gade organised the programme. Bapusaheb Kulkarni, and Vaishali Pingle Adini, President of Niramay Jyeshtha Citizen Sangh, also expressed their thoughts on the occasion. Ravindra Aba Patil proposed a vote of thanks