Consumer demand yet to pick up for dry fruits

<p>The sale of dry fruits increases in the winter season every year following the making of special ladoos in every household. A variety of dry fruits like cashew nuts, almonds, sesame's ladoo, walnuts, pistachio (pista), dates, and raisins register a rise in their sales as their effect on the body is warm, and these dry fruits are preferred in every household. </p><p>The special ladoos made in the winter season known as the "Methi ladoo" inclusive of all the dry fruits, is known for it's healing properties. They are used to cure joint and back pain during winters. The elderly should prefer consuming these ladoos in winters. It helps in improving digestion, balances cholesterol, and aids in weight loss. Speaking of dry fruits, they're a great source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre. They are a perfect substitute for a high-calorie snack. </p><p>One of the most important benefits of dry fruits is that they help fight cancer. Soaked almonds and cashew nuts are known to curtail breast cancer. Nuts like pistachios prevent the growth of tumours especially in the lungs and the prostate. Brazil nuts and walnuts also fight cancer cells in the body. If consumed in moderate quantity, dry fruits also aid in weight loss. There are various skin benefits attached to dry fruits too. Almonds and pistachios help remove dead skin cells, and walnuts prevent dry skin.</p>.<div><blockquote>We sell dry fruits in packets, and our sales have increased by 150% in winters. The sales have grown more than double like every year. People prefer eating such items which keeps their body warm in winters.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Sai Baba Foods, Deolali Camp</span></div>.<div><blockquote>We haven't registered an increased sale this year because the winter season hasn't fully set in. Deolali is experiencing a warmer winter this year, and as a result, the sales have been affected.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> - Raj provisions, Deolali Camp</span></div>.<p> Dry fruits Price per kg</p><p>Cashew nut Rs 800 </p><p>Almond Rs 700 </p><p>Walnut Rs 1200 </p><p>Pista (with shell) Rs 1000 </p><p>Pista (without shell) Rs 1600 </p><p>Brown raisins Rs 240 </p><p>Black raisins Rs 360 </p><p>Dates Rs 220</p>