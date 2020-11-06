Consumer court slaps Rs 12 lakh fine on referral hospital

<p>NASHIK : </p><p>Blaming that patient died due to negligence of doctors, state consumer court slapped Rs 12 lakh fine on divisional referral hospital at Nashik. This incident had occurred in the year 2012.</p>.<p>Meena Vishwasrao Ballal and Amol Vishwasrao Ballal from Aurangabad filed a claim in consumer court in connection with this. According to them, another son Amit Ballal had admitted his father Vishwasrao Ballal (69) as he had suffered chest pain at divisional referral hospital in Nashik on May 6, 2012. An angioplasty had been conducted on him next under the guidannce of cardiologist Dr Hiran. However, there was an internal bleeding and Vishwasrao died on May 9 while undergoing the treatment. Ki</p>.<p>Discussions are being held over Ballal case across the state. It is being discussed how government hospitals fall under consumer court, but as many citizens get service at government hospitals after paying money they become consumers. </p><p>As family of Ballal paid Rs 90,000 for treatment of Vishwarao Ballal, the fine has been slapped on divisional referral hospital, it has come to light.</p>