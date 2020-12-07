Constitution keeps India united: Bhujbal

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is a yugpurush, and he had acclaimed recognition all over the world. District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal expressed that the country is united by the Constitution written by Dr. Ambedkar, and hence, democracy is surviving in the country even today. </p><p>On the occasion of the 64th Mahaparinirvan Day of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bhujbal offered a wreath to the full-length statue of Dr. Ambedkar at Shalimar. Former MP Sameer Bhujbal, Corporator Sushma Pagare, Kondajimama Avhad, Nanasaheb Mahale, Divisional President of All India Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad Balasaheb Kardak, Dilip Khaire, Santosh Sonpasare, Anita Bhamre, Ambadas Khaire, and Corporator Jagdish Pawar were present on this occasion. </p><p>Bhujbal said that many universities in the world have offices named after Babasaheb. The Constitution of India, written by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, is a guide for many countries. Even today, many countries are studying the Constitution of India and drafting the Constitution of their country, said the Guardian Minister Bhujbal.</p>