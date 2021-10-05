Conserving wildlife is our responsibility: Bhujbal

NASHIK: The traditional goal of wildlife conservation is to preserve the diversity of the environment. For this, Wildlife week is being celebrated everywhere in the state. Accordingly, a ‘Transit Treatment Center’ is being set up in the district under the ‘Nature Conservation and Wildlife Management’ scheme for the protection of wildlife and this is a very important matter.

It is the responsibility of all of us to save and conserve wildlife to save the world, stated the Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and Nashik District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. The ground breaking ceremony of the proposed building ‘Transit Treatment Center’ to be set up under the Nature Conservation and Wildlife Management Scheme at Mhasrul was held by the Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

The Chief Forest Conservator Anil Anjankar, Deputy Forest Conservator East Tushar Chavan, Deputy Forest Conservator West Pankaj Garg, Assistant Forest Conservator Ganesh Jhole, Forest Range Officer Vivek Bhadane, Executive Engineer of Public Works Department Siddharth Tambe and other office bearers and employees of Forest Department were present on the occasion.

Guardian Minister Bhujbal added that Nashik district forest department has a total of 8 forest areas like Nashik, Trimbak, Igatpuri, Sinnar, Peth, Bahe, Harsul, Nanashi and Dindori. Niphad and Surgana talukas are partially included. In the western part of the district, mainly wild animals like leopards, hyenas, foxes, jackals, rabbits, peacocks, monkeys and wild cats are found.

Also in Nashik, Sinnar and Igatpuri forests, there is a large presence of leopards. Wounded and sick wild animals and birds will be treated through this disability center and this disability center will be a boon for the wildlife. A fund of Rs. 4 crore 50 lakhs has been sanctioned under the District Annual Plan for this Wildlife Disability Building and the work of this ‘Transit Treatment Center’ should be completed as soon as possible so that no wildlife dies due to lack of treatment.

Honoring best performing villages

For the protection and conservation of wildlife in the rural areas with the help of local people under the Forest Department, under Sant Tukaram Vanagram Yojana forestry, forest conservation, forest protection and prevention, wildlife and birds, the first prize at the district level of Rs 51,000 was given to village Chimanpada, second prize of Rs 31,000 Niranpada in Surgana taluka. As the third prize of Rs 11,000 was received by Harshwadi village of Trimbakeshwar taluka, the awardees were honored by the Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.