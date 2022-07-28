Conservation for a better future

NASHIK: World Nature Conservation Day is observed on July 28 to indicate that a stable and healthy society depends on a healthy environment as it involves preserving the diversity of organisms, genes, and ecosystems as well as sustaining environmental services like nutrient cycling. The major goal of the day is to preserve the flora and fauna as species of plants, animals and trees that have vanished from Earth’s natural habitat. Resource conservation is crucial for preserving the Earth’s natural beauty by conserving numerous natural elements such as water, air, soil, energy, plants, and minerals.

The increase in the human population has caused our natural resources to be consumed at unsustainable rates, which has led to a decline in the biodiversity of the planet. Overexploitation, pollution, pests, climate change, and habitat degradation are the main causes of biodiversity loss.

Pratiksha Kothule, Nature Conservation Society of Nashik, while speaking to Deshdoot, stated the reason behind Nashik’s rich wildlife is its location. On the west, the district has the Western Ghats, known as one of the world’s hottest biodiversity hotspots with 5,000 flowering plants, 139 mammals, 508 birds, and 179 amphibian species. On the east side, there is Deccan Plateau has its own set of rich geographical features. The society even collaborated with the Ashoka group of schools to protect the forest.

She stated the day aims to focus on the conversation efforts to save the endangered and provide them with natural habitats to flourish and grow.

Nashik district is known for its rich flora and fauna and astonishing biodiversity. “Anjaneri Ceropegia” is a rare endemic herb found only at the Anjenari hilltop.

The district is home to a variety of flora and fauna, and they continue to flourish. For a better future, it is important to conserve the environment and work collectively for its preservation.