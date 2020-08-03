Cong's Nirupam lashes at BMC,Mumbai Police over quarantining Bihar IPS Officer

MUMBAI :

Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) and Mumbai Police as Bihar IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari, who landed here to head probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, was sent into quarantine.

Expressing displeasure over the issue, he tweeted in Hindi, "Looks like, #BMC And Mumbai Police have gone mad.

IPS officer Tiwari who came to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been quarantined till August 15.

How will it be investigated ?" "The Chief Minister should intervene immediately.

Tiwari should be released and Mumbai Police should help in the investigation or else the suspicion will increase," he demanded.