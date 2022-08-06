Congress stages protest over inflation, unemployment

“GST was imposed on essential commodities even when inflation was raging due to the arbitrary rule of the BJP government at the Centre. The unemployment rate is high. The future of the youth is bleak.,” state city Congress unit alleging that the central government’s wrong policies are responsible for inflation, unemployment and declining economy.

Congress chief Sharad Aher, former minister Shobha Bachhav, Hemlata Patil, Vatsala Khaire, Julie D’Souza, Rajendra Bagul, Suresh Maru, Vasant Thakur, Bablu Khaire, Nagargoje, Dnyaneshwar Kale and others participated in the protest.

The protest march was taken out from the city Congress office to the District Collector’s Office was echoed by the sloganeering of the party activists. Later severe demonstration was carried out in front of the District Collector’s office and a memorandum was submitted.

“The rates of petrol, diesel, LPC gas, CNG, PNG are increasing day by day. At a time when people are suffering from inflation, the central government has imposed GST on essential commodities including milk, curd, paneer, atta, oil, ghee,” the memorandum said.Modi government has not exempted even school children from GST. GST has also been imposed on school supplies. GST will also have to be paid for hospital treatment. Unemployment has reached a 45-year high. it added.

From 2014 to 2022, as many as 22 crore applications were received for jobs in various departments, but only 7 lakh candidates were given jobs, the central government itself informed in the Lok Sabha. A scheme called ‘Agnipath’ has been introduced for the youth who want to join the Army and serve the country. The scheme has many drawbacks including only for 4 years of service and then retirement. This scheme is strongly opposed by the youth. The Congress party stands firm behind the youth, the memorandum stated demanding withdrawal of the scheme.