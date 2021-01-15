Congress stages protest against farm laws

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>Congress party workers led by Rahul Gandhi today (Friday) marched to the residence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to register their protest against the three contentious farm laws.</p><p>Gandhi was accompanied by her sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with several party leaders.</p><p>Gandhi, in a Twitter post, said that the whole of India is raising its voice against the atrocities on farmers and rising prices of petrol and diesel. He further urged the countrymen to join them against "the arrogant Modi government for their rights".</p><p>Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Chaudhary who was leading the protest said that these three 'black laws' (farm laws) are against the farmers. "Every Congress worker on the directions of party president Sonia Gandhi will gherao the Governor Houses all over India," he said.</p><p>The Delhi Police has placed barricades to prevent the protestors marching ahead. The partymen were seen pushing the barricades.</p><p>Notably, the Congress' protest march comes on a day when farmer organisations are holding 9th round of talks with the government.</p>