Congress protests against inflation

NASHIK: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Center under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been looting the common man by continuously increasing inflation. Petrol, diesel and gas cylinder prices were kept under wraps by the central government due to fears of defeat in the Assembly elections in five states.

However, after the election, the people have started seeing raising prices again. In the last five days, the price of petrol and diesel has been increased by 80 paise per day, domestic gas cylinder prices are up by Rs 50. Also, the rise in prices of edible oils and other essential commodities has made life difficult for the common man.

Rising fuel prices have pushed up inflation tremendously. But the central government has turned a blind eye. The Nashik City (District) Congress Committee staged a protest near the City District Congress office demanding reduction of inflation. On this occasion, a protest was registered by offering garlands to gas cylinders and two-wheelers as a symbol of inflation.

The protest was led by MLA Dr Sudhir Tambe, City Congress Committee Chairman Sharad Aher, under guidance of former Minister Dr Shobha Bachhav. On this occasion, President of Mahila Congress Vatsala Khaire, Sevadal President Vasant Thakur, State General Secretary of S/C Department Suresh Maru and other office bearers were present.