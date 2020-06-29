Congress holds protest, demands rollback in fuel price hike

NASHIK :

Joining the Indian National Congress' (INC) nationwide agitation against the rising prices of petrol and diesel on Monday, city and district units of Congress party held protest in front of district collectorate here shouting slogans against the anti-people policies of the central government and protested against the price hike asking the government to roll back fuel price hike immediately.

The party workers on the occasion pulled the four-wheeler vehicle with the help of a rope as a mark of protest and sought rollback in fuel price rise which has registered an increase of Rs 9 per litre in petrol and Rs 11/litre in diesel in a month.

As a part of the party's ”speak up” campaign, the workers asked the government to cut taxes and lower the burden on the consumers during the time of the coronavirus when people are already suffering economically.

They alleged that the government was “insensitive” towards the people's problems as it increased the prices 22 times in three months.

District president Dr. Tushar Shewale, city president Sharad Aher, former minister Dr. Shobha Bachhav, corporator Dr. Hemalatha Patil, former corporator Tanaji Jaybhave, Bablu Khaire and party office bearers were present in large numbers.