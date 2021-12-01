Congress decides to go solo in NMC elections

NASHIK: The Congress, which is in power with the Mahavikas Aghadi, has decided to fight lone for the upcoming Nashik Municipal Corporation election, Zilla Parishad elections in February.

Also, the party has decided to try its best in the Panchayat elections too. “Fight the forthcoming local body elections on your own”, it has been stated in the letter from Congress state president, Nana Patole, which has been given to all the district presidents and executive presidents of the Congress.

Congress state president Nana Patole has been determined to contest elections on his own for the last several days. He had repeatedly tried to indicate the same to the alliance parties through opposition and statements. There was also criticism against him for this attitude. Now, he has officially given orders to the district president to fight aggressively on their own.

It has been strongly instructed to local bodies not to take any decision at their level and not to do any adjustments or alliances. It has been ordered that no compromise should be made. Therefore, the attention of experts is focused on what both the Shiv Sena and the NCP in this alliance will do. The battle of five Nagar Panchayats has started in Nashik district.

Immediately after that, elections for Municipal Corporation, Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti are about to take place. Apart from this, market committee elections will also be held. The condition of the Congress in the district, including the city, is still not well. The party is in turmoil due to internal factionalism. The decision to change the mayor has not yet been made. Therefore, all eyes are on what the Congress decides at the local level.

“We have received letter from the State President Nana Patole. The parties are preparing to fight on their own. For this, by holding taluka wise meetings, office bearers are communicating with root level workers. If it is time to take a decision about taking the lead, discussion with the local office bearers and State Congress heads will be done. The order of the State Congress will remain final." - Dr. Tushar Shewale (District President, Congress)