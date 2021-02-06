Cong will decide about state assembly speaker: Bhujbal

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: It is entirely up to the Congress party to decide who will be the state assembly's speaker and who will become the minister. The policy of power-sharing has been decided and the Congress should decide who should get appointed as the speaker, said Food Supply and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. </p>.<p>He was speaking at a press conference after a review meeting held at the Collectorate on Friday. Asked about the rumours, he said that the former president Nana Patole resigned when everything was set. But this is the decision of the Congress party independently.</p><p>“But the rest will not change. Everyone is making claims”, said Bhujbal. However, he said that whatever decision is taken, it will be taken by the senior leaders of the three parties. Bhujbal slams Fadnavis over fuel price hike The state cess on petrol and diesel is Rs 2, and the central cess is Rs 10. If the Center reduces the tax, people will get fuel at Rs 35 to 40, said Bhujbal, and added that with the guidance of Fadnavis, they will make a demand to the Centre. </p><p>The leader of the opposition, Devendra Fadnavis has advised the state government to reduce petrol and diesel rates if the state reduces taxes. He also criticised the agitation against the fuel hike by the Mahavikas Aghadi. When Bhujbal got asked about this, he said that he would take guidance from Fadnavis.</p><p>“We should not be involved in this dispute about who has laid the taxes. It would be better if the Center did not increase the tax from above. The main issue is how much fuel is imported from abroad and how much tax is levied on it by the Center. Many development works are underway in the state, and cess has to get levied for the availability of funds. Now the price of fuel has reached Rs. 100. The state will not do much by reducing two to four rupees”, explained Bhujbal. He said that if the Center did not impose the tax, it would be better to take the guidance of Fadnavis and ask the Centre.</p><p><strong>Reply to Governor</strong></p><p>The state Governor had criticized the government during his Nashik tour over the job of runner Kavita Raut. Talking about this, he tweaked that the Governor’s close attention to the government is a good thing. He testified that Kavita Raut will get a job soon.</p>