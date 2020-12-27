Cong to contest NMC elections on its own

Nashik: Following Nationalist Congress Party, city (district) Congress party unit will contest upcoming Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections on its own. City chief Sharad Aher on Saturday informed that the formation of the party was started a year ago with a view to elect maximum number of party candidates as corporators.

The meeting of Nashik city (district) Congress unit was held on Saturday in the Congress Committee on the backdrop of civic bodies’ elections. MLC Sudhir Tambe, MLA Hiraman Khoskar and Nashik city Congress observer Yogendra Patil were present and guided the office bearers and activists.

City Congress committee observer and state general secretary Yogendra Patil commented on the working method of the Congress party. The Congress party is the party of the common man.

The Congress party has always fought for the well being of the common man, he said and urged that activists should work hard to bring the past glory back to the party.City chief Sharad Aher discussed in detail why the party lost in the last elections and lamented that that while the party was following alliance dharma, the allies had fielded candidates opposite the Congress candidates in many places.

As a result, the party suffered a great loss. In the future, the Congress party will fight on all the seats in Nashik city on its own, he said.MLA Dr. Tambe said that the activists will continue to fight for the interest and rights of the people. He appealed that activists should reach out to the grassroots and do the people’s work.

“I entered politics from a middle class family and have become MLA. If one do party work with honesty and loyalty, the voter will stand behind him/her”, said MLA Hiraman Khoskar.Dr. Hemalatha Patil, Dr. Shobha Bachhav, Shahu Khaire, Vatsala Khaire, Rajendra Bagul, Rahul Dive, Asha Tadvi, Rajendra Bagul, Hanif Bashir, Suresh Maru, Nilesh Khaire and others also addressed the meeting.

Former corporators Siraj Kokani, Laxman Jaybhave, Gulzar Kokani, Vasantrao Morade, other office bearers and activists were present for the meeting.