Cong launches online campaign against loss of jobs

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>Continuing its attack on the NDA government for its failure to create jobs and the massive job loss caused by the government's handling of the Covid-19 situation, the Congress today (Thursday) launched an online campaign focussing on loss of employment due to the lockdown.</p>.<p>As part of the online campaign 'Speak Up for jobs', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in posts on the social media, called upon people to speak for the country’s future.</p><p>“The policies of Modi Govt have caused loss of crores of jobs and a historic fall in GDP. It has crushed the future of India’s youth. Let’s make the Govt listen to their voice,” Gandhi said.</p><p>In a tweet from its official Twitter account, the Congress said, “Lakhs of Indians are losing jobs everyday, whether it was in locked down India or unlocked India. All BJP does is silently watch on. The Nation will not stay silent, the Nation will #SpeakUpForJobs.'</p><p>Congress has been continuously attacking the NDA government at the Centre on its 'failure' to create jobs and the massive job loss caused by mishandling of the Covid pandemic.</p>