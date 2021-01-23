Cong demands to arrest Arnab Goswami immediately

Nashik : The city unit of Congress party on Friday (Jan. 22) staged a sit-in agitation opposite the district collectorate, demanding to arrest Arnab Goswami for allegedly leaking national security information. A memorandum demanding this was handed over to the District Collector.

Agitations were organized by the Congress at the District Collector’s Offices across the state to arrest the Arnab Goswami. The party has alleged that the discussion between Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami and other officials three days before the Pulwama attack is serious.

This is a case of treason and it raises questions about the security of the country. It has violated privacy. However, the BJP government at the Center is not taking action against Goswami. The party also alleged that this information was given by a heavy leader in the BJP government.

City and district office bearers warned of severe agitation if the government fails to act against Goswami. City president Sharad Aher, corporator Shahu Khaire, former minister Dr. Shobha Bachhav, corporator Dr. Hemalatha Patil and other office bearers were present on the occasion.