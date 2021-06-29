Confusion over the transfer of forest land

NASHIK: The Nashik Forest Department has claimed that it has not received any proposal regarding the transfer of forest land within the limits of Surgana, Peth and Dindori talukas of the district for the newly planned Surat-Chennai Greenfield Highway and no forest land has been transferred for the highway. But, it was rumoured that the process of transfer of forest land in three talukas of the district has started has turned out to be a fallacy.

According to the Centre’s concept, a new 1,250 km Surat-Chennai Greenfield Highway will be constructed by the National Highways Authority of India. The highway will pass through six talukas of Nashik district namely Peth, Surgana, Dindori, Nashik, Niphad, Sinnar. For this national highway, only forest land in three talukas of Peth, Surgana and Dindori will be taken and their transfer will have to be done first.

However, in a meeting held with the National Highways Authority of India, the authority has started claimed that the process of transferring the forest lands in the possession of the forest department in Peth, Surgana and Dindori talukas. Against this backdrop, the Forest Department has been informed that there is no issue of land transfer as no proposal for Greenfield Highway has been submitted to the Forest Department yet. This has created confusion regarding the highway.

Lengthy process of land transfer

The whole process of transferring forest land for the highway is very long. For this, first a proposal will be submitted to the sub-forest department by the concerned department. The proposal will then come to the Chief Forest Officer. Exactly how many hectares of forest area will be worked on by the authorities. How much will it cost at the current market price? It will also be decided how much space will be given in return.

Also, the entire cost of planting trees will be sought on the land available. After all this, the proposal will go to the state government. It will then go to the center and after getting approval, further process will take place. It will take some time for all these processes to happen. Therefore, the process of transfer of forest land in three talukas has not taken place.