Confine NMC bus service within city limits: Sena

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Citilinc bus service should be limited to the NMC limits, demanded by Shramik Sena in a statement to District Collector Gangatharan D.

The JRTA has given permission to the private bus service to carry passengers up to a distance of 20 kms from the municipal limits. As a result, 5,000 rickshaw and taxi drivers are facing starvation, the memorandum said.

As stated, For the last one year, Nashik Municipal Corporation has been running private bus service on a contractual basis. Therefore, the chairman of JRTA committee allowed the private bus drivers of the corporation to carry passengers up to a distance of 20 kms from the municipal boundary. But now the Corona period is over and the ST workers’ strike is also over.

All the restrictions from the pandemic period have been relaxed. However, since the private buses are transporting passengers in the rural areas, the ST Corporation is suffering losses and alternatively the government. Also, the black and yellow taxi service was closed during the Corona period. These passenger transporting vehicles could not be maintained as the vehicles were parked on the spot for last 17 to 18 months. That maintenance cost is different.

The private bus service has hampered the taxi services. Therefore, private bus service should be limited to city limits only, it demanded. While submitting the memorandum, district working president Bhagwant Pathak, city chief Mama Rajwade and other office bearers were present.