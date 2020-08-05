Conduct mains exam offline

Nashik: Candidates of MPSC Action Committee in Nashik have demanded that all the posts from Group A to Group D apart from Joint Group B and Joint Group C Rajyaseva Mains examinations to be conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission should be held through offline mode.

A statement has been given to the state government, MPSC and local public representatives in this regard.The Maharashtra State Public Service Commission is the highest constitutional body in Maharashtra.

As a responsible constitutional body, it has been conducting recruitment process in a transparent, prompt and efficient manner till date. However, the proposed State Service, Joint Group B and Group- C Maind examinations should be conducted offline as before, and not online, the Rajyaseva aspirants demanded.

In the period 2017-2019, online examination system was implemented through Mahapariksha Portal. The examinees said that there was a lack of transparency, promptness and reliability in the whole examination system due to the contract which was being awarded to a private company.

The problems which were being faced by the MPSC aaspirans included dummy candidates, mass copying, lack of CCTV cameras, appointment of private computer centers as examination centers, frequent computer shutdown due to network problems etc.

Therefore, it is being demanded that the exam should be taken offline.MPSC Action Committee members Ajit Deshmukh, Dnyaneshwar Ghotekar, Amit Kherudkar, Ravi Gaikwad and Prashant Takate from Nashik are taking efforts for offline exam for the MPSC aspirants.

Key points:

* Students get carbon copy in offline mode as a proof, but not in online mode.

* If there is a technical problem in the computer system during the exam, the students will suffer a great loss.

* Students in rural areas are still accustomed to the offline examination system, so if the online examination system is suddenly implemented, the rural students will be hit hard.

* Till date, students have practiced on paper question papers and answer sheets from the point of view of offline exams. Now students are likely to rush into a sudden online exam.