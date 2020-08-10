Conduct JEE Main, NEET as scheduled in Sep : JEE & NEET aspirants

MUMBAI :

Serious JEE and NEET aspirants on Sunday demanded to conduct JEE Main and NEET as scheduled in September, with no further postponement as their future look bleak.

According to the information available, JEE Mains was conducted in January 2020, when nearly 9 lakh students appeared for it and its result was declared on Jan 17.

As each student was given percentile scores based on the rank, top 10,000 students scored more than 99 percentile. Improvement option of JEE Main was scheduled to be conducted in April 2020 and final ranking was to be declared on the basis of best of two exams and based on that, admissions were to be done in National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and top 2 lakh would be qualifying for JEE Advanced for admissions in IITs.

However, JEE Main April session was first postponed to July and then to September 2020 due to Covid-19, as a result, JEE Advanced has been postponed to September 23, 2020.

One of the aspirants Vivaan Kapoor said, "If this time JEE Main and Advanced are not held in September, then it will have a catastrophic effect on the future of serious students, who have been preparing for this exam since last two years. They will end up losing the whole academic session and the cascading effect of losing the session can never be compensated.

"Postponing the exams any further will be permanently damaging to the careers of thousands of students, who have scored high in JEE Main in Jan 2020, he added.Out of 9 lakh aspirants appeared for JEE, almost 20,000 were serious students.

However, non-serious students and coaching centres are running the campaign for postponing the exams by creating a false narrative of risk of coronavirus.

Intekhab Akram, another student, also said, "The JEE Mains and NEET exams should not be postponed further and we are requesting the government to complete the process in September and it should be conducted following all the health protocols.

Those who wish not to appear can appear for exams next year, which is hardly a few months away. This will not only save the precious academic session from going waste and also save the future of thousands of students who have cleared JEE Mains in Jan 2020.Another student, who has cleared JEE Main with 99.3 percentile, said, "JEE Main in April has been postponed twice.

We are in extreme tension that in spite of working hard for 2 years and clearing JEE Main in January, admissions are not taking place due to postponement. I request not to postpone JEE Main any more or otherwise, take admissions on the basis of scores of JEE Main in Jan."