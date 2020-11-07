Conduct enquiry into functioning of Thavil: Mayor

Nashik: Chief executive officer of Nashik Municipal Smart Development Corporation Ltd (NMSDCL) and executive director Prakash Thavil are working in an uncontrolled maneer without taking other directors into confidence. Conduct an enquiry into his functioning and transfer him immediately, demanded Mayor Satish Kulkarni to chairman of NMSDCL Sitaram Kunte.

The central government has included Nashik city in first 100 smart cities. This scheme is being conducted for selected cities and central government and state government are providing grant for this, however CEO Thavil are working without taking other directors into confidence.

He is giving a false informationn to newspapers about projects without informing other directors. Only beautification works have been completed due to his uncontrolled functioning and not a single project has started yet. A construction work of the road between Ashok Stambh to Trimbak Naka has been undertaken under smart city mission for the last one-and-half years ago.

A provision of Rs 17 crore had been made for this. The extension has been given to this without taking approval from the board of directors. As this work has not completed yet though a period of nearly three years has passed, a question mark is being raised over future of smart city scheme. The smart road is in discussion over waiver of fine to contractors and inferior quality of road, Mayor has stated.

During review meeting of district planning board which was held last month in the presence of the District Guardian Minister, Thavil informed that Zilla Parishad refused to give land for construction of underground parking on high school ground at Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium, Mahatma Gandhi Road.

However, chief executive officer and Zilla Parishad president stated that they did not receive any proposal regarding this. In actual, it was expected to solve issue of vehicle parking in city in association with Zilla Parishad, but it came to light that Thavil is working in an uncontrolled manner, Mayor has stated further.

Godavari river front development which is an important project in city has not started yet. Works worth crores of rupees are going on city under smart city mission. Thavil is alone responsible for financial loss in these works. The tenure of any government officer is generally two-three years. Though Thavil has been transferred in August, 2020, he has still not leaves the charge. As a result, conduct enquiry into his functioning and transfer him immediately, Mayor has demanded.

Points raised by Mayor about smart city